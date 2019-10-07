HULL - Joyce Lowe Jenkins, 86, Hull, entered into the joy of her Savior’s presence on October 4, 2019.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Winfred (Wimp) and Mary Wood Lowe; two sisters, Evelyn Lowe Shaw and Doris Nell Lowe; three brothers Elton (Bud) Lowe, William (Bill) Lowe and Harry Eugene (Gene) Lowe; and an infant son, Titus Sibley Jenkins.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Ray Jenkins; children, Donna Smith, Hull, Jan (Steve) Filkins, Danielsville, Mark (Mary) Jenkins, Danielsville, and Nathan Jenkins, Danielsville; eight grandchildren, Matt (Sue) Smith, Athens, Brent Smith, Nicholson, Seth (Alyssa) Filkins, Danielsville, Tim Filkins, Danielsville, Joy Jenkins (Jonathan) Henry, Danielsville, Rebecca Jenkins (Jon) Cochran, Hull, Daniel (Sarah) Jenkins, The Gambia, W. Africa, and Chris (Katie) Jenkins, Shelby, N.C.; two honorary grandchildren, Bonnie Walker (Michael) Stahl, Athens, and Daniel (Carly) Walker, Danielsville; and eight great-grandchildren with another expected in November. Family was paramount to Joyce and she was blessed with a family that loved her.
Joyce was born on December 8, 1932 in Athens. As did many people of her era, she grew up very poor in material things, but blessed with things that truly matter. She met Ray Jenkins at prom, where she was attending with a female cousin, and Ray was attending with one of Joyce’s classmates. They married July 21, 1950. In October of 1966, Ray was called to be pastor of Bluestone Baptist Church in Danielsville. So, in addition to being a mother of four children, she was now a pastor’s wife. Joyce excelled in this noble calling and was truly a helpmeet to Ray as they ministered together at Bluestone for 28 years. In 1970, Ray and Joyce founded the Busy Box Day Care Center, located on Moon’s Grove Church Road in Madison County. They grew from caring for eight children in the first year to more than 80 children when they retired in 1994.
Joyce taught by example. She was a very talented seamstress, and often used her talents to bless others, whether through simple gifts such as napkins, or more elaborate projects like curtains and drapes, and even outdoor swing and lounge cushions! There was no project that she wouldn’t attempt; hard work characterized her life.
In 2001, Joyce wrote her life’s story and presented a copy to each of the children at Christmas. As her preface reads, “…I want my children and grandchildren to know a little of what my life was like as I was growing up, and I want them to understand that it is not the material things that matter in our lives. If we have the necessities to live, we are blessed and should be grateful to God. Having an abundance of things has never brought contentment to any person. Joy and contentment come only in knowing and doing God’s will for our lives. Stuff is not enough.”
Joyce graciously and humbly served her family and was a daily example of a matriarch who led with truth and grace. As a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was a teacher, friend, confidant, encourager, supporter, helper and cheerleader. She was also blessed with a healthy and sneaky sense of humor, which her family enjoyed on numerous occasions. In short, Joyce was the glue that held our family together. She was the epitome of a Proverbs 31 woman and will be missed terribly by her family and many friends. She is now face to face with Jesus, and her prayer would be that you believe in His finished work on the cross so that you, too, may enjoy life everlasting in Heaven.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel.
Funeral service: Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bluestone Baptist Church, Danielsville, with the Revs. Jon Williams, Jim Phillips, Andy Huff and Barry Black officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Because Joyce loved flowers, they are appreciated, or donations may be made to Bluestone Baptist Church, Danielsville.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga., 30633, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com, http://www.lordandstephens.com.
