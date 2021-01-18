COMMERCE - Joyce Mae Stiles, 82, Commerce, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021.
Born on October 27, 1938 in Mountain Township, N.C., Mrs. Stiles was the daughter of the late Leeman and Pearl Peek Fox. She was the widow of Vaughn Grady Stiles, a member of Maysville United Methodist Church but attended Freedom Church of God, a homemaker, and was preceded in death by brothers, Clifford Fox and Olin Fox.
Survivors include a son, Dwight (Trish Kivi) Stiles, Texas City, Texas; daughters, Linda Struder, Commerce, and Rebecca Stiles, Lawrenceville; brother, Ansle (Peggy) Fox; sister, Lucy Hughes; grandchildren, Danny Stiles, Casundra Kennedy, Tabitha Chapman, Billy Pinson, Brandon Pinson and Aaron Stiles; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Danny Henderson and Barbra Nash officiating. Burial will follow in Broad Lawn Memorial, Buford, Ga.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 18, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. .
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
