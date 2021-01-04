BALDWIN - Joyce Marie Simmons Smith, 71, Baldwin, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Born in Stephens County on December 23, 1949, she was a daughter of Novella Emmett Simmons of Baldwin and the late Grover Simmons. Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was a talented pianist who loved Southern Gospel music.
In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steve Dyer.
In addition to her mother, survivors include husband, Willard Smith, Baldwin; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Jennifer Smith, Clayton; daughters and sons-in-law, Tabitha and Stacey Sims, Lula, and Deane Dyer Akers and Geno Akers, Baldwin; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Wanda and Larry Logan, Homer, and Renee and Doug Varner, Bold Springs community.
A private family graveside service will be held at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Frank Sailors and Billy Burrell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5223 Old Highway 441 North, Baldwin, Georgia 30511 or to the charity of one’s choice.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
