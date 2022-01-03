COMER - Joyce Morrison Daniel, Comer, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Born on December 4, 1933, Joyce was a native of Madison County. She was the daughter of the late Lester Morrison and Willie Morgan Morrison and was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She married the late William J. “Billy” Daniel and they had 59 ½ years together raising three wonderful sons that she loved with all her heart.
Joyce was a member of Comer Baptist Church for over 65 years where she served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, pianist, church treasurer and also served as the treasurer of the Comer Cemetery and was a charter member of the Madison County Pilot Club.
She leaves behind three sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis Daniel (Kathy), Darrell Daniel (Cindy) and David Daniel (Betsy); grandchildren, Ashley Caputa (Michael), Candice Daniel, Justine Daniel (Katie), Jennifer Hoffman (Russell), Dempsey Daniel, Haleigh Daniel and Kimzey Daniel; and great-grandchildren, Jada, Chapel, Ben and Luc.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home Madison Chapel. Interment will follow at Comer City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Justin Daniel, Michael Caputa, Russell Huffman, Mike Fitzpatrick, Tim McCannon and Johnny Wilbanks.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Madison Chapel, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
