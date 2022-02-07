On a cold January evening, God called Joyce Vickerman and said “come home my child.” And she responded and went home to join the other family members who preceded her, the night of Friday, January 21, 2022.
Joyce, having served her Lord for 83 years, left her husband of 66 years, George Vickerman, who was at her bedside just prior to her departure.
Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Nel Gehrts, Hopkins, Minn.; her father, Raymond Gehrts and her step-mother, Alice Gehrts, both of Iron River, Wis.; her sister, Carol Wolfgram, New Hope, Minn.; and her daughter, Rebecca Vickerman.
Joyce is survived by her husband, George Vickerman; her son and daughter-in-law, Bart and Jill Vickerman; Marietta; her daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Lane Miller, Gulfport, Miss.; and 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial service: Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Cedar Creek Baptist Church of Winder. The service can be seen on Facebook and YouTube.
Please, no flowers or honorarium.
