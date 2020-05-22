WINDER - Joyce Y. Wall, 88, Winder, died Monday, May 18, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Winder, Joyce was a daughter to the late Odis Waymon and Flora Ollie Rutledge Wall. She is preceded by a brother, Odis Ross Wall; brother and sister-in-law, Charles Henry and Vera Wall; sister, Martha Sue Bailey; and sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine and John Paul Jones.
Mrs. Wall was a member of The First Baptist Church of Winder and was a retiree of Traveler’s Insurance Company where she served in data entry.
Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Daniel Yearwood, Winder; brother and sister-in-law, Larry J. and Martha Jane Wall, Bethlehem; brother-in-law, Hulan Bailey, Winder; sister-in-law, Martha Frances Wall, Dacula; grandchildren, Deanna and Darin Lockaby, Orlando, Florida, and Trey and Ashley Yearwood, Atlanta; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Wes Sorrells officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer’s Research & Resource Fountain, P. O. Box 201001, San Antonio, Texas 78220.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
