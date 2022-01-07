COMMERCE - Juanita Ann Massey Smith, 95, Commerce, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Smith was born in Commerce to the late C.L. and Emma Alexander Massey. She was a member of Cabin Creek Baptist Church and an Certified Professional Secretary (CPS) at Jefferson City Schools for 45 years and then retired as a CPS from the University of Georgia. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Herman E. Smith.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughters, Debra S. Veal, Commerce, and Belva Marlow, Maysville; and three grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Cabin Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Stan Hauntsman officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cabin Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Mrs. Sarah Gary, 2936 Hwy. 441 South, Commerce, Ga. 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In