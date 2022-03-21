COMMERCE - Juanita Ayers Gardiner, 87, Commerce, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Gardiner was born in Commerce to the late John and Inez Smallwood Ayers. Mrs. Gardiner was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gardiner was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Swayne Gardiner; and daughter, Wanda Beituni.
Mrs. Gardiner is survived by her grandchildren, Jessica Beituni, Commerce, and Saeed Beituni, Atlanta; brother, Gene Ayers, Nicholson; and son-in-law, Rabah Beituni, Commerce.
Graveside service: Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. from Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 12-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
