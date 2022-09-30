ATHENS - Juanita Burkhalter Henson, 83, Athens, died Thursday, September 29, 2022 at The Oaks – Athens.
Ms. Henson was born in Athens to the late George David and Flora Mae Craft Burkhalter. She was retired from Dairy Pak.
Ms. Henson is survived by her daughter, Holly Henson, Tryon, N.C.; sons, David Saxton, Bogart, Faron Saxton, Hull, Scott Henson, Winder, and Andy Henson, Nicholson; brother, Mack Burkhalter, Sandy Cross; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. David Carithers officiating. Interment will follow in the Center Community Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
