WINDER - Juanita Elder Sauls, 82, Winder, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Sauls retired from Bramlett Elementary School and was a member of Bethabra Baptist Church.
Mrs. Sauls was born December 31, 1938 in Barrow County to the late Arzy S. and Lucille Dalton Elder. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Sauls; and sister, Reba Elder Bunn.
Surviving are children, Mike (Brenda) Sauls and Denise (Kim) Edmonds, Winder; and grandchild, Danielle Sauls, Thomson.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Hawkins officiating. Interment will be in the Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
