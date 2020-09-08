JEFFERSON - Juanita J. Nowak, 89, Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Mrs. Nowak was born in Piqua, Ohio, a daughter to the late Milton Unger and Elva Commons Unger. Mrs. Nowak Was retired as an accountant with Detroit Tap and Tool and was a member of Jefferson Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Nowak is survived by her daughter, Janna Schmit and her husband Charles, Winder; son, Donald McMiller, Greenville, Ohio; granddaughters, Amanda Weaver and her husband, Johnny, Cumming, and Sheryl McMiller, Greenville, Ohio; grandsons, Daniel Cox, Seattle, Washington, and Jeff McMiller, Greenville, Ohio; great-grandson, John Weaver, Cumming; great-granddaughter, Kali Trion, Greenville, Ohio; and Justin McMiller, Greenville, Ohio also survives.

Per Mrs. Nowak’s request, no services will be held .

Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467.

