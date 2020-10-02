NICHOLSON - Judith Anne (Bass) Paugh, 79, Nicholson, passed away at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel. The Rev. Kathy Lamon will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Paugh was born December 25, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Otto C. Bass and Roberta (Park) Bass. She graduated from Ribault High School, class of 1959. She served as president of the American Businesswomen’s Association (ABWA) before her retirement.
As a dedicated member of Commerce First United Methodist Church, she served in a substantial capacity as the president of the United Methodist Women in addition to serving in a number of other volunteer organizations within the church (Prayer and Care, Council of Ministries, Finance Committee, Altar Guild, Bereavement Team, Saints Alive "lunch bunch", Bible School, Sunday School, and Bible Study classes). Mrs. Paugh cherished visiting the homebound members of the church and often said she received more encouragement than she provided.
She dearly loved her dog, Benji. Shopping was her favorite pastime, and she was an avid collector of owls.
Mrs. Paugh served as vice-president of Cowart Berkow Residential, LLC from 1993 to 2006.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49½ years, Gary Alvin Paugh.
She is survived by her children, Timothy Alvin Paugh, Belleview, Florida, Gregory Allen Paugh (Leigh Ann), Braselton, and Sherry Paugh Parker (Matthew), Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Stephanie Paugh, Christopher Paugh (Audrey), Melody Paugh Licciardello (Enrico), Mandy Parker, Misty Parker, Megan Parker, Jordan Paugh, Logan Paugh, Taylor Paugh and Skylar Paugh; five great-grandchildren; brother Ronald Bass (Virginia), Crystal River, Florida; and sister, Sherilyn Bass Patrick (William), Milton, Florida.
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
