Judith Faye Hall, born April 20, 1941 passed away on June 2, 2020.
She is survived by Jimmy Lee Hall, Sr., husband of 62 years, Maysville. They have four children together, Debra Rojas, Covington, Jimmy (Butch) Hall Jr., Gainesville, Donna Smith, Danielsville, and Brian Hall, Maysville; 10 grandchildren, Candice Pence, Lori Maney, Jamie Acker, Matthew Hinsley, Heather Savage, Ethan Smith, Eric Smith, Mikayla Hall, Andrew and Sean Hall; 12 great-grandchildren, Dawson and Lucy Maney, Gavin Acker, Owen, Harrison and Ava Faye Savage, Rylinn and Marleigh Smith, Waylon and Makenna Smith, Dakota and Skyler Pence.
Judy was a wonderful person who loved her family and friends with her whole heart. Judy was a nurse who loved taking care of others from nursing, raising her children and loving her husband for 62 years. She was an artist who loved painting. She also loved putting words on paper. She even had one of her poems, "Walk with Me", published in a book called, "Where the Mind Dwells."
She also had a special hobby, bowling. She loved the lanes and time spent with her bowling friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Jefferson Lanes -Bowling Alley, 1018 Lee Street, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-8583.
