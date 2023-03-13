WINDER - Judy Grizzle Edwards, 77, Winder, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 10, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. Edwards taught elementary education at several public and private schools for most of her adult life. Judy also worked at Barrow County Head Start for a number of years and was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church.
Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Edwards; parents, John W. Grizzle and Jean Jackson Grizzle; and sister, Nancy K. Grizzle.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by her children, John D. Edwards, Hoschton, Steven B. Edwards, Winder, and Christy Edwards, Decatur; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson survives.
Graveside service: Monday, March 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery with Wallace Mack and the Rev. Les Vinluan officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, March 13, 2023, from 12 until 1:45 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
