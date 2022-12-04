HOSCHTON - Judy Hogan Boone, 74, Hoschton, entered rest Friday, December 2, 2022.
Mrs. Boone was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Gordon and Mary Boyd Hogan, was a member of White Plains Baptist Church, retired as the cafeteria manager at West Jackson Elementary School in Braselton after 28 years of service and assisted her late father in the operation of their family store.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Boone is preceded by her husband, Charles Boone.
Survivors include her sister, Jean Bell and her husband Jeffrey, Hoschton; along with her companion pet, “Dottie”.
Funeral service: Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Kevin Page and Henry Loggins officiating with burial to be held at Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
