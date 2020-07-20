WINDER - Judy Kay Cook, 71, Winder, gained her wings Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Judy was born November 12, 1948 to the late Frank and Grace Patrick Etheridge. She was preceded by her brother, Benjamin Douglas Etheridge on September 14, 2019. Judy was an instructor at Hi Hope Service Center in Lawrenceville.

Surviving are husband of 52 years, John C. Cook; children and spouses, Christopher and Jill Cook, Kimberly Cook West and Cary West, all of Winder; grandchildren, John E. Cook, Caroline Grace Cook, Rhotie West and Alie West.

Celebration of life service: Monday, July 20, 2020 at 4 p.m. from Beaverdam Baptist Church with the Rev. Chuck Cook officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

