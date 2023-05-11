Judy Kay Watrous, 74, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Judy was the daughter of the late Elmer and Frances Garrett Giles. Judy was preceded in death by her husband Clifford "Cliff" Edward Watrous Sr. Judy was retired from the Barrow County School System as a teacher.
Survivors include her children, Clifford Edward Watrous Jr. and Christine (Mark) Whiddon; sister, Connie (Ricky) Hopper; grandchildren, Emily (Caleb) Murphy and Matthew Whiddon; great-grandchild, Mason Murphy; niece, Tracie Hopper; nephew, Shane (Ashley) Hopper; and great-nieces, Finley and Fallon Hopper.
Graveside service: Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Health Care.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
