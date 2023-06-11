JEFFERSON - Judy Leatherwood, 79, Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Mrs. Leatherwood was born in Rockmart, a daughter to the late Arthur Ray McBride and the late Grace Williams McBride. Mrs. Leatherwood was a homemaker and in addition to her parents, was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Glenn Wayne Leatherwood.
Survivors include her sons, Anthony Ray Leatherwood and his wife, Sarah, Statham, and Brandon Wayne Leatherwood and his wife, Ali, Suwanee; grandchildren, Taylor Grace Leatherwood, Zoey Anne Leatherwood, Parker Henry Leatherwood and Ella Grace Leatherwood; and sister, Jane Thompson and her husband, Paul, Effingham County, also survives.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Michael Helms officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Ga. 30606, or https://www.cancer.org/
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
