Judy Loraine Epps, 76, cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021.
Born in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Warren Jackson Day and Betty Jane Hawke Day. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Daniel Holloway.
Survivors include her children, Michelle (Daniel) Holloway, Hull, and Timothy (Cherri) Wyatt, Colbert; bonus daughters, Robin Morrow and Rachel Green, both of Hull; grandchildren, Samantha (William) Clamp, Greenville, Amanda Holloway, Hull, Michael Wyatt, Colbert, Jacob Holloway, Baldwin, Levi Wyatt, Colbert, Jadrian Morrow, Commerce, Danielle Morrow, Hull, Cory, Hayden and Brooklyn Green, Hull; and one great-grandchild, Violet Holloway.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison County Senior Center, 1265 Highway 98 West, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
