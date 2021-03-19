PENDERGRASS - Judy Love Watson, 72, Pendergrass, entered into rest Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Mrs. Watson was born in Pendergrass, a daughter of the late Ernest and Roberta Underwood Love, was a member of Pond Fork Baptist Church and was an equipment specialist with Hill Rom. Mrs. Watson was known as a caring person, especially as a sister, always caring for family members and friends, loving mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Watson is preceded by a son, Joel Watson; siblings, David Lamar Love, Evalene Major, Sue Love Pethel and Stanley Love.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Watson, Pendergrass; son, Scotty Watson, Pendergrass; siblings, Jack Love, Virginia Hoopaugh and Jim Love, all of Pendergrass, Jerry Love, Talmo, and Mike Love, Gainesville; three grandchildren, Shaun Hume, Robert Watson and Gracie Watson, also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, March 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. from the Pond Fork Baptist Church with the Reverend Johnny Knight officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Phillip Love, Allen Love, Danny Joe Hoopaugh, Joey Love, Wade Roberts, James Cason, Chris Hoopaugh and Jimmy Love.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at www.glioblastomafoundation.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
