TALMO - Judy Marie White Brady, 73, Talmo, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Mrs. Brady was born in Gainesville, a daughter to the late Howard and Agnes Kemp White. Mrs. Brady was a chef at ARA Food Service and the University of Georgia.

In accordance with Mrs. Brady’s wishes, her remains were cremated and no services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made in memory of Judy Brady, to the St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, S.D. 57326 www.stjo.org/give.

Week of July 4-10

