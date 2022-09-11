trudel

HOSCHTON - Jules Michael Trudel, 65, Hoschton, entered rest Thursday, September 8, 2022, after a long battle with lung disease.

Mr. Trudel was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, a son of the late Jules Oscar Trudel and Claire Laferte Trudel of Candia, New Hampshire. Mr. Trudel was an avid New England sports fan, a collector of old cameras, loved reading, but most of all loved his family. Mr. Trudel was a master electrician and was the owner and operator of J. Trudel Technologies and was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to his father, Mr. Trudel is preceded by a brother, Dave Trudel.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, are his high school sweetheart and wife of 43 years, Gisele Paris Trudel; daughter, Christine (Richard) Austin; two sons, Adam (Melissa) Trudel and Kevin,(Jeni) Trudel; seven grandchildren, Nick Austin, Tuff Austin, Addie Austin, Tanner Trudel, Jace Trudel, Carter Trudel and Julie Trudel; nine siblings, Janice (Bob) Deleault, Don (Lorraine) Trudel, Dan (Sue) Trudel, Donna (Bob) Beliveau, Paul Trudel, Mike (Sue) Trudel, Anne (Tony) Cinquegrana, Lynne (Joe) Sheppard and John (Pam) Trudel; sister-in-law, Joanne Trudel; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral service: Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Pablo Perez officiating.

Family to receive friends: Friday, September 16, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

