COMMERCE — Ms. Julia Ann Williams, age 80, of Commerce, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Ms. Williams was born in Atlanta to the late, Wiley Calvin and Bernice Jones Webb. Ms. Williams was a retired RN for Pruitt Healthcare.
Ms. Williams is survived by her children, Catherine Sims of Commerce, Wiley Ashworth of Bogart, and Kay Morganne; and four grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In