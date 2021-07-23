COMMERCE — Ms. Julia Ann Williams, age 80, of Commerce, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Ms. Williams was born in Atlanta to the late, Wiley Calvin and Bernice Jones Webb. Ms. Williams was a retired RN for Pruitt Healthcare.

Ms. Williams is survived by her children, Catherine Sims of Commerce, Wiley Ashworth of Bogart, and Kay Morganne; and four grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Mainstreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 25-31

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.