DANIELSVILLE - Julia Frederick, 64, Danielsville, loving wife, mother and Nana, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Born in Tifton, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Henry Kinzer Jarrett Jr. and Carolyn Red Jarrett.
Julia was a consummate caregiver throughout her life beginning her medical career by assisting her father, Dr. Jarrett, in his small-town medical practice. She went on to attend the nursing program at Crawford W. Long in Atlanta where she became a registered nurse. She also owned and operated a massage therapy practice for 12 years. Throughout her life, she looked out for the well-being of others and would not hesitate to lend a helping hand to any who needed it. The number of people she helped over the years is hard to quantify, but one thing that can’t be understated is her impact on all those that she met.
On August 18, 1979, Julia married Gregory Frederick and their union persisted until the very end. Julia and Greg had three children, Ashley, Drew and Shelby. Julia was independent, hardworking and fiercely loving. Her life was a testament to these principles and her spirit will always be with us.
When Julia was not working, she loved to whip up culinary creations and her family was often the guinea pigs for these. She also enjoyed the early spring, smell of gardenias in the morning, blooming yellow tulips and daffodils. Outdoors is where we will be reminded of the joy she found in nature.
Julia is survived by two sisters, Avery and Ceci (Steve); brother, Walter (Sandy); husband of 42 years, Gregory; three children, Ashley (David), Drew (Katie) and Shelby (Nate); and a grandson, Ridge.
A celebration of Julia’s life will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.
