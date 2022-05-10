COMMERCE - Julia "Judy" Faye Worley Lacey, 79, Commerce, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 8, 2022.
She graduated from Banks County High School in 1961. She worked at General Times in the late 60’s and early 70’s. Most of her career was spent doing bookkeeping for Beck’s Tractor, Commerce Tractor and Presley Agri-Supply. She also worked for the Hall County Health Department and retired from there in 2014.
Julia "Judy" was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, mother-in-law, cousin, grandmother, great grandmother and a dear friend to many.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents Lonnie and Geneva Worley of Gainesville.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Colie Lacey, Commerce; son, Keith (Laura) Lacey, Quantico, Virginia; daughter, Gail (John) Beauchamp, Nicholson; grandsons, Sean (Emmy) Lacey, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Ryan Lacey, Fredericksburg, Virginia; granddaughters, Morgan (Stephen) Speer, Kennedale, Texas, Lindsey (Bradley) Grubbs, Jefferson, and Jamie Beauchamp and Lacey Beauchamp, Nicholson; great-granddaughters, Julia Grubbs, Jefferson, and Cora Speer, Kennedale, Texas; great-grandsons, Geddy Lacey, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Weston Saavedra, Nicholson; two sisters, Maxine Trapnell and Elaine Sexton, both of Gainesville; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. from Harmony Christian Church with Pastor Jerry Payne officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 13, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In