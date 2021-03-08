MAYSVILLE - Julia Mae Savage, 94, Maysville, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens,.
Mrs. Savage was born on September 1, 1926 in Commerce to the late Paul and Wilda Wood Webb. She was a life-long member of the former Maysville United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Savage was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Savage; a grandson, Chris Parks; son-in-law, Thomas Parks; two brothers, Woodson and Billy; and two sisters, Vivian and Miram.
During her 94 years she and her husband had Savage Broom Works in Maysville until his passing in 1991. For a brief period she drove for the Department of Family and Children Services making numerous trips to Augusta and Atlanta taking adults or children for medical treatments. She also worked at various stores at the Tanger Outlet Mall. She retired at age 90 after working 15+ years at Walmart.
She is survived by two sons, Steve (Kim) Savage and Ronnie (Revonda) Savage; daughter, Maxine Parks; four grandchildren, Cindy (George) Phillips, Jessie Savage, Kate Savage and Brooke (Andy) Ledbetter; one great-grandson, Lincoln Ledbetter; two great-granddaughters, Lauren and Christine Phillips; along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday March 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
