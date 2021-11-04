COMMERCE - Julian Randolph Pulley, 51, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021.
Julian was an Army veteran of Desert Storm and also served in the Illinois National Guard. Originally from Berwyn, Ill., he was born April 2, 1970 to Charles and Evalyn (Banks) Pulley.
Julian attended J. Sterling Morton High School in Cicero, Ill. before enlisting in the U.S. Army. As a cannon crewman, Julian saw action in Southeast Asia, Kuwait and Germany. He had many amazing stories of his time there, being skunked was one of the funnier ones. He loved watching NASCAR, being a true southsider, he was a diehard Chicago White Sox fan even though his wife rooted for the northside rival, the Cubs. While he was a true Chicago Bears fan, he grew to enjoy watching the Georgia Bulldogs. He loved bowling and playing darts in his younger years, even going to the Dart Nationals.
He was a resident of Commerce and a long-time employee of Hansen Technologies.
Julian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Andrew Banks and Julia Banks (McIntosh), Omar Pulley and Marguaret Pulley (Durham); his mother, Evalyn Pulley; and his sister, Marguaret Pulley.
He is survived by his wife, Angela (Belcher); his father, Charles Pulley, Lanesville, Indiana; his nephews, Sean and Steven Guihan, Indiana; his niece, Katie Guihan; and three great-nieces, Indiana.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Illinois.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In