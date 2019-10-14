rucker

MAYSVILLE - Julish Clyde Rucker, 85, Maysville, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Born on January 9, 1934 in Homer, he was the son of the late Guy William and Lou Belle Woods Rucker. He was retired from Atlanta Gas Light, was a poultry farmer, and was a member of Maysville Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Bobbie Sue Bailes Rucker of the residence; a son, Julian Brian Rucker, Maysville; and one grandchild.

Funeral service: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chad Rising officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Park.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from  6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

October 20-26

