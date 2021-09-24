retkofsky

MAYSVILLE - June Ellen Retkofsky, 67, Maysville, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Born on June 10, 1954 in Ashtabula, Ohio, Mrs. Retkofsky was the daughter of the late Denzil Brenwald and Fumiko Nozawa. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Retkofsky, of the home; sons, Jimmy Cox and Joshua Retkofsky; daughters, Shannon Miller and Onnie Retkofsky; brothers, Tony Brenwald and Roy Brenwald; step-brothers, David, Damon and Mike; step-sisters, Anita and Donna; and eight grandchildren.

Memorial service: Monday, September 27, 2021 at Montgomery Heights with Rev. James Dumas officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

