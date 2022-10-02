HULL - June Elrod Logan, 76, Hull, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 30, 2022, following an extended illness.
She was born in Franklin County to the late William Hoyt Elrod and Mary Brooks Elrod. June was also preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Benjamin “Buddy” Logan; and her sister, Rachel Elrod Anderson, both of Hull.
June was a 1963 graduate of Madison County High School and loyal employee of BellSouth for over 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She was a long-time member of Hull Baptist Church and the Faith Sunday school class.
June is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Darwin (Clayton), Comer, and Kristi Logan, Buford; grandchildren, Abigail (Brandon), Kate and Benjamin Darwin; nieces, Kellie Bower and Jennifer Butler; as well as other beloved family members.
Funeral service: Monday, October 3, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Hull Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. Interment immediately following in the church cemetery. Pallbearers include David Elrod, Edward Elrod, Nelson Fonville, Matthew Baker, Billy Seagraves and Leonard Garrett.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 3, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hull Baptist Church Bus Fund, P.O. Box 640, Hull, Ga. 30646 or the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Ste. 550, Atlanta, Ga. 30346.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
