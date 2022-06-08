DANIELSVILLE - Justin Bradley Pirkle, 36, Danielsville, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Mr. Pirkle was born in Commerce on September 10, 1985, son of Jeffery Pirkle of Florida, and Ronda Cleveland Haggard and Darrell Nelms of Toccoa. He was a welder having worked at Kubota and was of the Holiness faith.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Alan Lowery, Athens; and grandmother, Jeanette Cleveland, Danielsville.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Dyar officiating. Interment will follow in the New Haven Holiness Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at the home of Jeanette Cleveland, 2361 Faye Carey Road, Danielsville, Ga.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In