WINDER - Kailey Josephine Parsaud, 16, Winder, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
Miss Parsaud was born on February 9, 2006, in Austell, a daughter of Antonio and Kira Ann Parsaud. Miss Parsaud loved to draw, played guitar, enjoyed music and attended Winder-Barrow High School.
Survivors include her parents, Antonio and Kira Parsaud; brother, Taylor Parsaud; sister, Aurora Parsaud, all of Winder; grandparents, Joe and Beth Bush, Monroe, Jerry (Lucy) Parsaud, Mableton, and Amanda Maldonado, Tennessee; aunt, Nicole (Dustin) Peace; uncles, Andrew (Argelia) Persaud and Christian (Yury) Parsaud; she loved her cousins, family members and friends who also survive her.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 4–7 p.m. in the Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home Event Center.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund at www.JDRF.org.
A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again. – Maya Angelou
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517, is in charge of arrangements, 706-622-8000. Send online condolences to http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
