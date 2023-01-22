COLBERT - Karen Ann Mooney, 81, Colbert, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2023.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Beck Mooney; her parents, Robert and Harriet Mansfield; and a brother, Robert Robertson.
Survivors include her husband, James Mooney; and sisters, Elaine Miller and Ruth Colchester, who both live out of the state.
We would like to thank her best friend, Joy Meadow for all the love and care she gave Karen. We would like to thank St. Mary's Hospital nurses on the 5th floor for their loving care.
No service is scheduled.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
