ROYSTON - Karen Culberson Martin, 62, Royston, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Healthcare System in Athens.
Mrs. Martin was born on February 20, 1959 in Athens, daughter of the late Homer McCellan “Mac” Culberson and the late Mary Kathryn Temple Culberson. She was a bookkeeper and co-owner of Royston Rental and Sales. She was a homemaker and a member of Danielsville United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Martin; daughters, Lacie Martin Eason, Royston, and Ashten Temple (Tyson) Cash, Carnesville; grandchildren, Brandon Eason, Bentleigh Glaze and Taege Cash; brothers, David M. Culberson, Cleveland, and Perry (Tracy) Culberson, Ken.; sister, Gayle C. Davis, Danielsville; uncle, Charles “Junne” Temple; nieces and nephews, Eric Temple, Michael Culberson, Clinton Culberson, Brad Davis, Cory Davis, Cara Culberson and Kalan Culberson.
Graveside service: Friday, May 21, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. in the Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens, with the Rev. Reggie Vaughn officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 21, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www. pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
