WINDER - Karen Freeman Patrick, 70, Winder, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Patrick retired as an educator at Bramlett Elementary School where she impacted countless students' lives. She enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with her family. Mrs. Patrick was affectionately known as “Dang Dang” to those who loved her most.
Mrs. Patrick was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lanelle Freeman.
Mrs. Patrick is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Don Patrick, Winder; children, Robyn (Jimmy) Allen, Auburn, Valerie (Adam) Maynard, Auburn, Ashley (Justin) Bailey, Winder, and Janna Patrick, Sandy Springs; siblings, Cindy (Bobby) Taylor, Blairsville, Kenneth (Peggy) Freeman, Canton, and Cheryl (Jim) Dunn, Murphy, N.C.; grandchildren, Mack, Hazel, Ava and Patrick Allen, Macy, Deacon, Dean, Mila and Maxwell Maynard, and eagerly awaiting, Charleston Bailey; and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, January 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Sam Davis officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Family to receivw friends: Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family welcomes flowers or donations may be made to the Georgia Transplant Foundation.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
