ROYSTON - Karen Hardeman Kirk, 64, Royston, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Mrs. Kirk was born on February 6, 1956 in Athens, daughter of the late Garland Ray Hardeman and the late Hilda McCurley Hardeman. She was a secretary having worked at the University of Georgia Law School and was a member of Ila Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, Roger Hugh Kirk; a granddaughter, Charlee Kay Bramlett; and brother, Wayne Hardeman.
Survivors include her husband, Robert “Louie” Bishop; sons, Jason Bramlett and Justin Bramlett, both of Danielsville, GA; step-son, Chris Bishop, Royston; step-daughter, Lori Bishop Brown, Hartwell; grandchild, Addilyn Grace Bramlett; step-granchildren, Kaelyn Elizabeth Kruer, Kristin Harvey, Harper Rose Bishop and Henley Bishop; step-great-grandchild, Mavis Kruer; brother, Glen Hardeman (Nancy), Lincolnton; nieces and nephews, Kelly Chapman and Benjamin Hardeman; and great-nieces and nephews, Katy Glenn Chapman, Ranse Chapman and Brandi Scoggins.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Ila Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerome Howell officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Evangelical Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 2-3 p.m. at Ila Baptist Church. The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, Md. 20814.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
