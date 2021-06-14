HOSCHTON - Karen Lee Steeb, 73, Hoschton, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021.
Mrs. Steeb was a member of the Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy. She loved her church and was actively involved in the Women’s Group. She enjoyed traveling, making crafts and life itself. Her grandchildren were her world.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Mary Ingram.
Survivors include her husband, Stephen L. Steeb, Hoschton; son, Brian E. Steeb and wife Heather, Jefferson; daughters, Christa Anglin and her late husband Bryan, and Sonya L. Steeb, both of South Carolina; sisters, Marta Smith and husband Larry, and Lana Tull and husband Alan, all of Texas; grandchildren, Jonathan, Kyle, Matthew and Hannah; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Hoschton Church of God of Prophecy. Bishop Jerry Gaddis will be officiating. Interment cremation.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 18, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Church of God of Prophecy of Hoschton Food Bank, 8187 Pendergrass Road, Hoschton, Ga. 30548.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In