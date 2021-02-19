BALDWIN - Karen Shockley Ragsdale, 65, Baldwin, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at her home.
A daughter of the late Ed and Laurell Martin Shockley, she was born March 24, 1955 in Stephens County, Georgia.
She graduated from Stephens County High School, Georgia Southern University, and received her master’s degree in French from Florida State University. Karen taught French and Latin at Hartwell High School and Stephens County High School where she retired from in 2006. She was a member of GAE and Stephens County Retired Educators Association. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and attended Tates Creek Baptist Church.
Karen loved gardening, traveling, meeting people and taking care of her beloved Chihuahua, CoCo. She was an outgoing person who enjoyed the friendship of others, but the true highlight of her life was her family and extended family of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Edward Shockley.
Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Charles Edward Ragsdale; daughter and son-in-law, Crista and Devin White; grandchildren, Charlie White and Jessie White; sisters, Joyce Brady and Barbara (Jack) Leverett; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Debra Ragsdale; nieces and nephews, Angie Bowers, Craig Leverett, Kip Brady, Kent Brady, Teresa Kesterson and Christy Ayers; great-nieces and great-nephews, Jewels Ayers, Jacy Ayers, Stephanie Brady Moore, Kati Brady, Heather Brady, Allison Dansby, Courtney Dansby, Lauren Kesterson, Garrett Bowers, Breanna Leverett, Logan Leverett and Elizabeth Leverett.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 19, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the mortuary.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Whitlock Mortuary with the Rev. Jerrell Beatty officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Devin White, Craig Leverett, Logan Leverett, Garrett Bowers, Eran Bowers and Kip Brady. Due to the conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, social distancing will be observed. Those attending the service are encouraged to wear a mask.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to Tates Creek Baptist Church, 4052 Hwy. 184 North, Toccoa, Ga. 30577 or to the Stephens County Retired Educators Association Scholarship Fund, c/o Judy Alexander, 2467 Farmers Academy Road, Martin, Ga. 30557.
Please keep the Ragsdale family in your thoughts and prayers and sign the online guestbook at www.whitlockmortuary.net. Whitlock Mortuary is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Karen Shockley Ragsdale.
