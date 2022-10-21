LULA - Katherine “Katie” Leach Smith, 83, Lula, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Born on June 23, 1939 in Decatur, Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Kate Campbell Leach. She was the widow of Edward “Ed” H. Smith Sr. A self-employed real-estate agent, Mrs. Smith attended Gillsville Baptist Church and was an active member of the Hickory Flat Community.
Survivors include a son, Hal Smith, New Brunswick, Canada, and his sons, Padruig, Matthew and Kenton; daughter, Leah Wiltsie, Lula, and her daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Johnson and Jessica (Cory) Brownlee.; nine great-grandchildren; a niece, Sandy Boyd (Mike Osborne); and many friends.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Shannon Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in Banks County Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 21, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce. Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In