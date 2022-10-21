STATHAM - Katherine Kay Bolt, 54, Statham, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, October 17, 2022.
She was born June 13, 1968 and was loved, and respected, by everyone she came in contract with. She was a loving mother, daughter and sister.
She grew up in Gwinnett County graduating from Brookwood High School in 1986. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Georgia in 1994 with a BA in Comparative Literature. She earned a Master’s Degree from Piedmont University in 1998 with a MAT in Secondary English Education. She was an accomplished educator, adviser, presenter and event planner for over 22 years.
Kathy worked as an Academic Advisor with the University of Georgia. She not only advised her students but took the initiative to facilitate research mentorships and start a Franklin Fridge/Food Pantry for hungry students. She related to her students in a way that made them feel comfortable and confident that she had their best interests at heart. She established meaningful connections and positively impacted their University experiences.
Kathy was a perfect mother. Not only was she a biological mother to her son, Matt, but she was also a second mother to many of Matt’s childhood friends, her students and her advisees at the University of Georgia. She was loved by so many people, and her love, selflessness and happiness will spread through the lives of future generations to come. She loved her son with everything she had, and she was without-a-doubt the most loving, supportive and caring mother a son could ask for. She was a provider, a protector, a mentor and a best friend to her son. Her needs were always put aside for the needs of her son. In addition, she was the world’s best mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law, Emily. She loved Emily and treated her as though she were her own daughter.
Kathy was a loving daughter. This included her undoubted and persistent love for her father, Roy. They spent countless hours playing dominoes and backgammon. She spent countless hours providing pedicures for, and caring for, her father when he was sick. Her love for her mother, Nancy, was just as strong. She loved cooking and baking with her mother. She loved watching UGA football and cheering on the Dawgs on Saturdays with her mother. She loved having play dates with their cats. She was selfless in every action and loved her parents more than words could ever express.
Kathy was a loving sister. She served as Maid of Honor in her sister Wendi’s wedding. Just 18 months apart, they supported each other in every endeavor as children, teenagers and adults. The two sisters enjoyed going to concerts, watching football and gardening together. Most recently, as a result of their father’s request, they bonded together by growing his giant pumpkins from seeds. Kathy was incredibly proud of her sister and brother-in-law, Peter. She was proud of their cruising achievements and the life they created together.
Kathy was an excellent cook. She loved to bake, and for a while had a side baking business called “Kathy’s Family Secrets” where she baked family recipes of all kinds. She baked Aunt Ena’s fudge, Cousin Beth’s brownies, cookies, pies and breads of all kinds. Her specialty and best-seller was her famous banana bread. Her famous taco salad was a family treasure for her son, Matt, and his buddies for decades. Her famous 7-layer salad was Mark’s favorite at every holiday dinner table. Her famous spinach casserole was her son’s favorite dish. Her passion for cooking and baking, brought her much peace and happiness throughout her life.
Kathy was a woman of faith. Kathy loved the Lord. Kathy loved spending time, hosting, cooking, reading scripture and rejoicing in the Lord with her church group. She was known for sharing her daily devotionals with her family each day. She had a one-way ticket straight to Heaven, and there is no doubt she is rejoicing with her father, relatives, friends and loving animals now.
Kathy is preceded in death by her father, Roy Lee Schmidt, who passed away recently on September 11, 2022. She leaves behind her son, Matt Bolt and daughter-in-law Emily Bolt, Lawrenceville; her mom, Nancy Schmidt, Athens; her sister, Wendi Bailey and brother-in-law Peter Bailey, Martin; her ex-husband and good friend, Mark Bolt, Elberton; and her cat LuLu, Athens.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Atlanta Mission at atlantamission.org or directly to the Athens Thrift Store, 2415 Jefferson Road, Athens, Ga. 30607.
Bernstein Funeral Home, 3195 Atlanta Hwy., Athens, Ga. 30606, is responsible for the arrangements.
