Katherine Linette Lindberg, 58, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth E. Hartley Jr.
Kathy was an active member of her community and served in the Hoschton Area Business Alliance, Jefferson Area Business Alliance, Chamber Board of Directors, Member of the 2022 Leadership Jackson Class, Small Business Committee, Chamber Ambassador, Empower Board, Empower Steering Committee, Empower College and Career Center, Jackson County Schools 7 Mindsets and Women Business Club. She volunteered at Kairos Outside Prison Ministry and Tres Dias of Northeast Georgia. Kathy and her husband Kevin are also active members of The Pointe Church in Toccoa.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Kevin Lindberg, Hoschton; mother, Dorris Hartley, Jefferson; son, William Lindberg and wife Amber, Hoschton; daughter, Pamela Anglin and husband Kendall, Danielsville; sister, Becky Green and husband Kenny, Lilburn; grandchildren, Cameron, Leah, Zane, Maverick, Eli, Cole and Annabelle.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Chad Smith is officiating the service. Interment in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 10, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Empower College and Career Center, 1952 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
