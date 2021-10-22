BRASELTON - Kathleen Mary (Mazzukelly) DeYoung, 90, Braselton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
Kathleen was born October 9, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois. She was the daughter of the late Carl Mazzukelly and Mary Carlivetti Mazzukelly. Kathleen was preceded in death by her much loved husband and best friend, James W. DeYoung.
As an avid reader, one would often find her sitting down with a book in hand. Her vast knowledge on an array of topics made for lively (fun) conversations. She was a very skilled seamstress and made many of her daughters’ clothes as they were growing up. Knitting came second nature to her, leaving her family with many beautiful pieces of her work.
But Kathleen was much more than a devoted wife and mother. In 1973, Kathleen went to work for Western Auto at their corporate headquarters in Kansas City, Mo. She started as a credit clerk in the wholesale department and eventually became department manager. When she and her husband retired, they moved to Florida. There they built their dream home and enjoyed many wonderful years traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Kathleen is survived by her son, Scott (Jill) DeYoung, Troy, N.C.; daughters, Sheryl (Fred) Granville, Shawnee, Kan., and Janice (Jim) Slaven, Braselton; five grandchildren, Ryan (DeAnn) Livengood, Olathe, Kan., Travis (Sarah) Livengood, Lenexa, Kan., Jenna Slaven, Bethlehem, Jarod (Erin) Slaven, Braselton, and Sarah McKnight (Shay Robinson), Jefferson Township, Penn.; and four beloved great-grandchildren.
Kathleen was and will continue to be deeply loved and fondly remembered by many. We have lost a beautiful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, but heaven has gained an angel. Her legacy will live on in all of us. Rest in peace, Mom. We will miss you.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517 is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
