BETHLEHEM - Kathleen Mary Sullivan, 68, Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
Ms. Sullivan was born in Buffalo, New York, a daughter to the late Glenn Edward Sullivan and the late Mary Jane Coughlin Sullivan. Ms. Sullivan has been a member of A Call to Salvation Church in Jefferson since the church was organized in 1996. Ms. Sullivan has also served as the church secretary for the last 19 years. In addition to her parents, Ms. Sullivan was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Ann Sullivan.
Survivors include her son, Anthony Italia and his wife Cree, Bethlehem; grandchildren, Austin Italia and his wife Jordan, Loganville, and Dominic Italia and his wife Victoria, Athens; great-granddaughter, Indy Kate Italia, Loganville; and brother, Glenn Edward Sullivan, Buffalo, New York, also survives.
Funeral service: Monday, March 1, 2021 at 6 p.m. at A Call to Salvation Church with Pastor Arlene Smith officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, March 1, 2021 from 4 until 6 p.m. at A Call to Salvation Church, prior.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to A Call to Salvation Church, 1295 Jackson Trail Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549 or at www.acalltosalvation.org/onlinegiving.html.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
