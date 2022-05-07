COLBERT - Kathryn Estelle Triplett, 63, Colbert, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late Ronald and Lavonia Turner. Kathryn loved life, loved her family, God and her fur baby “Willow”.

Survivors include her husband, David Triplett; daughter, Autumn Triplett; sisters, Carol (Donnie) Clements, Karen (Darren) Dudley and Rhonda (Richard) Whiten; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside service: Monday May 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Colbert Cemetery with Pastor Lee Adams officiating.

Family ask in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Trinity Lutheran Church or Carlton Baptist Church.

