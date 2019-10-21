Kathryn F. Hudson, widow of Edward L. Hudson, passed away in Warren, Mich., September 18, 2019 at the age of 84.
Born in Danielsville, she is survived by two sisters, Fran Brown, Royal Oak, Mich., and Kathleen Bennett, Athens. Also surviving are four children, Ken Hudson, Ron Hudson, Brenda Rose and Rick Hudson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kathryn, known as “Kitty” to friends, was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved Chicken Shack coleslaw, playing with her dogs, shopping at Produce Palace, tending her flowers, watching Law and Order, playing bingo, doing word-search puzzles, sewing and anything to do with Christmas. She worked for 30 plus years at F.W Woolworths managing the restaurant at several locations in Detroit and gaining notoriety as the originator of the biggest strawberry pie in the world. She is remembered as being fiercely loving, generous, energetic, humorous, faithful and kind.
Memorial service: Monday October 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with the visitation from 1-3 pm prior to the service. Interment will follow in Harris-Lord Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga., 30633, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
