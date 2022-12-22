LULA - Kathryn “Kathy” Farmer Bellotte, 59, Lula, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
Born on April 28, 1963, in Demorest, she was a daughter of the late William and Opal Farmer. Kathy was a 1981 graduate of White County High School. She worked for Dr. A.C. Johnson Family Medicine as the office manager for 15 years and most recently for First Choice Chiropractic.
Kathy was a proud Mama and Nana who loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She also was a caregiver for those around her. In her spare time, she enjoyed music, gardening and especially flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Grover and Katie Miles, William Farmer and Lillie Farmer Standridge; and brother, Jimmy Farmer.
Survivors include her husband, James Bellotte, Lula; sons and daughter-in-law, Allen Dover, Cleveland, Adrian Bellotte, Sebring, Florida, and Dustin Bellotte (Cindy), Homer; daughters and son-in-law, Amanda Dover (fiancé, Ryan Latty), Cleveland, Layla Padgett (Chris), Toccoa, and Latasha Bellotte, Lula; grandchildren, Elizabeth Bellotte, Alexis Gee, Jessie Gee, Austin Bellotte, Ayden Bellotte, David Worley, Chase Gee, CJ Padgett and Evelyn Padgett; sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara Huckeba, Cleveland, and Teresa Adams (Michael), Cleveland; and numerous extended family members.
Funeral service: Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Blue Creek Baptist Church with the Honorable Garrison Baker officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at McGahee–Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/ or 255 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed atwww.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In