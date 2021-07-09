Kathy Bridges King, 70, wife of 45 years to the late James Joel King, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late James Thurmond Bridges and Desma Inez Bryan Bridges, and sister to the late Gennell Goodrum, Sharion Stewart and Brenda Kay Bridges. Kathy retired from Peterson Spring as a quality controller. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and was involved with the WMU.
Survivors include her three children, Melanie King (Billy) Jones, Adam (Joy) King and Billy (Leah) King; and eight grandchildren, Caleb, Colby, Dusty (Havyn), Logan, Brayden, Annalee, Baylee and Asher.
Funeral service: Friday, July 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church with the Revs. Jeff Wells and Terry Wood officiating. Interment will follow at Vineyard Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church or Vineyard Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
