COMMERCE - Kay Baldwin Bucklew, 62, Commerce, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Mrs. Bucklew was born in Miami, Florida, a daughter to the late Fred Robert Baldwin and the late Carolyn McNeal Baldwin. Mrs. Bucklew graduated from Jefferson High School and from Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College in Tifton. Mrs. Bucklew was a member of the Galilee Christian Church and was a court clerk in Clarke County.
Survivors include her son, Dustin Martin, Commerce; sister, Lisa Baldwin Duke and her husband Tim, Woodstock; brother, Bob Baldwin, Commerce; grandsons, Jaiden and Josiah Smith; nephew, Tyler Duke; nieces, Payton Duke and Lee Baldwin; great-niece and nephew, Baily and Noah Baldwin; her many, many great friends whom she loved and adored and her cat Pete, also survives.
Celebration of Life: Monday, October 5, 2020 at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Minister Nick Vipperman officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 5, 2020 from 6 until 7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
