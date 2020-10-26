WINDER - Kay Evans, 74, Winder, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
She was born August 18, 1946 in Wilkes County to the late Lester and Zora Brady Evans. Mrs. Evans had been a resident of Winder for the past 38 years and was preceded by a step-daughter, Lorrie Elizabeth Sandoval.
Surviving are husband, Paul Casper, Winder; children, Shane Russell Casper, Winder, and Kevin Scott Casper, Monroe; step-children, Jeffery Todd Casper, Winder, Kimberly Gaye Mora, Atlanta, and Tracy Darlene Simmons, Winder; two sisters, Nell Hutchins, Jefferson, and Linda Stewart, Florida.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Ken Mobley officiating. Interment was in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
