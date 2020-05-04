Kay Young Dodd passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta. She had been in gradually declining health over the past year or so, and had suffered a fall at home back in February. This led to further complications from which she was not able to overcome.
Kay Caroline Young was born in 1940 in Winder, the only child of Willis Erskine Young and Willkie Burkett Young. She was educated in the Winder school system, graduating from Winder-Barrow High School in 1958. While in high school she participated in everything, from cheerleading to the debate club, where she and a partner won a state-level debating championship. She went on to the University of Georgia, became a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. While at UGA she was selected to be a model in the old Rich’s Department Store College Board. While there she met and became fast friends with several young girls who remained dear friends all of her life.
Her first taste of the real world was not in education, however, but in the fashion business. She spent a couple of years in the bridal department of Regenstein’s Department Store, enjoying many exciting buying trips to New York City. She did return to her training by the mid-60s, becoming an elementary teacher in the Atlanta Public Schools. From there she moved on to the Westminster Schools, where she taught 5th grade for a few years. During these years she was pursuing graduate degrees and related teaching/administrative certificates that enabled her to become the elementary curriculum director in Forsyth County. In later positions she became a principal at schools in Forsyth and Cherokee counties, retiring in 2004 as the Assistant Principal of Dean Rusk Middle School in Cherokee County.
Kay married Parks Allen Dodd Jr. in 1978, and they enjoyed nearly 42 years of wedded life. He is a die-hard Georgia Tech graduate, but the two of them made a “house divided’ a fun place to be, since Parks graciously let the Bulldogs win most of their football games. Together they had one child, a son, Willis Young Dodd. Known as Billy, he completed the opposing universities of his parents by becoming a proud Auburn alumnus.
Kay is survived by her husband Parks; her son, Willis and his wife Katherine Blaska Dodd; a step-son Andrew (April), and his children Emily and Ian.
She was predeceased by a step-son Parks Allen Dodd III.
Kay will be laid to rest in Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder this coming Friday, May 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. There will be a visitation with the family at 1 p.m. at the adjacent Smith Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service. All who new Kay in all her walks of life are invited to attend, guided by the constraints of the current health crisis.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
